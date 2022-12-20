Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.93

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.93 and traded as high as $9.92. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 144,207 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HNRG. StockNews.com upgraded Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Hallador Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $316.97 million, a PE ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average of $6.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hallador Energy ( NASDAQ:HNRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.08 million for the quarter. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.96% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hallador Energy news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 80,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $445,039.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 499,746 shares in the company, valued at $2,778,587.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 30.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallador Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Hallador Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hallador Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hallador Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

