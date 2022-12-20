Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,092.50 ($25.42).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.51) price target on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Halma from GBX 1,960 ($23.81) to GBX 1,820 ($22.11) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Halma from GBX 2,175 ($26.42) to GBX 2,190 ($26.60) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Shares of HLMA stock opened at GBX 2,062 ($25.05) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.83 billion and a PE ratio of 3,494.92. Halma has a 52-week low of GBX 1,855.30 ($22.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,270 ($39.72). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,171.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,140.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.86 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. Halma’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

