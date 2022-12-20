Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 826,900 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the November 15th total of 943,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.5 days. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Harbor Custom Development stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Harbor Custom Development as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harbor Custom Development Stock Down 2.0 %

Harbor Custom Development stock opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. Harbor Custom Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Harbor Custom Development Company Profile

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land acquisition, entitlements, development, construction of project infrastructure, single and multi-family vertical construction, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

