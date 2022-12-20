Hardide (LON:HDD) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.77

Hardide plc (LON:HDD – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 18.77 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 13.25 ($0.16). Hardide shares last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.16), with a volume of 350,000 shares.

Hardide Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 14.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 18.77. The company has a market capitalization of £7.95 million and a PE ratio of -2.60.

Hardide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hardide plc manufactures and sells advanced tungsten carbide/tungsten metal matrix composite coatings in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. Its products are used in various industries, including energy, aerospace, flow control, power generation, and precision engineering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hardide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.