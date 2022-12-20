Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a moderate risk rating on the stock.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $29.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.69. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.38. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

(Get Rating)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.