HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $50.21

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.21 and traded as low as $32.59. HCI Group shares last traded at $34.82, with a volume of 150,590 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on HCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HCI Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of HCI Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HCI Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.
HCI Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day moving average is $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $304.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.
HCI Group Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCI Group
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 403,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,351,000 after purchasing an additional 69,745 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 39,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 29,598 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 140,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 104,294 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 804,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,523,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.
HCI Group Company Profile
HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HCI Group (HCI)
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.