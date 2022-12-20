Head to Head Survey: Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) & Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI)

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) and Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Financial Services and Bankwell Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Eagle Financial Services alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Financial Services 21.39% 13.26% 0.98% Bankwell Financial Group 35.94% 15.73% 1.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Eagle Financial Services and Bankwell Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Bankwell Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Eagle Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Eagle Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Eagle Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Bankwell Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Eagle Financial Services pays out 30.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bankwell Financial Group pays out 16.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bankwell Financial Group has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Eagle Financial Services has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bankwell Financial Group has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eagle Financial Services and Bankwell Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Financial Services $54.00 million 2.37 $11.02 million $3.91 9.39 Bankwell Financial Group $87.03 million 2.56 $26.59 million $4.76 6.06

Bankwell Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Financial Services. Bankwell Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bankwell Financial Group beats Eagle Financial Services on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction and land development, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as secured and unsecured consumer loans, which include personal installment loans, personal lines of credit, automobile loans, and credit card loans. The company also offers personal and retirement plan services; investment services comprising tax-deferred annuities, IRAs and rollovers, mutual funds, retirement plans, college savings plans, life insurance, long term care insurance, fixed income investing, brokerage CDs, and full service or discount brokerage services; non-deposit investment products; and title insurance products. In addition, it provides ATM and debit cards; and telephone, internet, and mobile banking services, as well as other commercial deposit account services, such as ACH origination and remote deposit capture services. The company operates through twelve full-service branches, two loan production offices, one wealth management office, and one drive-through only facility, as well as 13 ATM locations in the Virginia communities of Berryville, Winchester, Boyce, Stephens City, Purcellville, Warrenton, Leesburg, Ashburn, and Fairfax. Eagle Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Berryville, Virginia.

About Bankwell Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit. It operates branches in New Canaan, Stamford, Fairfield, Wilton, Westport, Darien, Norwalk, and Hamden, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as BNC Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. in September 2013. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.