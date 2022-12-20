Head to Head Survey: Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) & TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA)

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) and TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Dynatronics has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TELA Bio has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dynatronics and TELA Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatronics $44.34 million 0.20 -$3.99 million ($0.32) -1.47 TELA Bio $29.46 million 6.49 -$33.28 million ($2.86) -3.49

Profitability

Dynatronics has higher revenue and earnings than TELA Bio. TELA Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynatronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Dynatronics and TELA Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatronics -11.30% -33.81% -13.68% TELA Bio -112.49% -321.48% -67.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.5% of Dynatronics shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Dynatronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of TELA Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dynatronics and TELA Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatronics 0 0 2 0 3.00 TELA Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00

Dynatronics presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 751.24%. TELA Bio has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 73.68%. Given Dynatronics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dynatronics is more favorable than TELA Bio.

Summary

Dynatronics beats TELA Bio on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes. It also offers power and manually operated treatment tables, mat platforms, work tables, parallel bars, training stairs, weight racks, and other related equipment. In addition, the company provides clinical supplies, including exercise bands and tubing, lotions and gels, orthopedic bracings, paper products, and other related supplies. It markets its products under the Dynatron, Dynatron Solaris, Dynaheat, BodyIce, Powermatic, Bird & Cronin, Physician's Choice, Hausmann, PROTEAM, and Mammoth brands. The company sells its products to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, and hospitals. It also exports its products. Dynatronics Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs. The company markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. TELA Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

