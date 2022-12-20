Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Maxim Group

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Maxim Group from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Heart Test Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of HSCS opened at $0.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.70. Heart Test Laboratories has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

Institutional Trading of Heart Test Laboratories

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSCS. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Heart Test Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Heart Test Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Heart Test Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 0.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heart Test Laboratories Company Profile

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information.

Further Reading

