Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) CEO Dane Andreeff Purchases 80,041 Shares

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) CEO Dane Andreeff acquired 80,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $20,010.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,129.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dane Andreeff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Dane Andreeff acquired 10,000 shares of Helius Medical Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,800.00.

Helius Medical Technologies Price Performance

HSDT opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Helius Medical Technologies ( NASDAQ:HSDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 148.27% and a negative net margin of 1,741.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Helius Medical Technologies stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) by 8,297.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,340 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.91% of Helius Medical Technologies worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Helius Medical Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

About Helius Medical Technologies

(Get Rating)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.