Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.21

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.21 and traded as high as $13.33. Heritage Commerce shares last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 185,083 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Heritage Commerce to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heritage Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on Heritage Commerce to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Heritage Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Heritage Commerce Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $791.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.21.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $50.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.30 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 32.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $328,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,653.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 6,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $88,611.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,366.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $328,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,653.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Commerce

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 63,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 543,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 194,332 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

