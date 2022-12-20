Hess (NYSE:HES) Given New $156.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $164.00 to $156.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

HES has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hess from $134.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.54.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Price Performance

Hess stock opened at $133.63 on Monday. Hess has a 12 month low of $68.32 and a 12 month high of $149.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.75. The company has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.58.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.01. Hess had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HES. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 7.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,171,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $563,661,000 after purchasing an additional 370,493 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 37,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter worth about $36,558,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter worth about $243,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.