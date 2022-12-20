HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DINO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.56.

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $49.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.11. HF Sinclair has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $66.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.13.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.38. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,657,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,657,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $2,887,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,999 shares in the company, valued at $15,420,716.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,048,175 shares of company stock valued at $244,051,809 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,799,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,789,000 after buying an additional 571,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $539,533,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $495,719,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $274,214,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

