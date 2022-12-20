Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilltop from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

NYSE HTH opened at $28.84 on Monday. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average of $27.68. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.28. Hilltop had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $330.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 610,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,017,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hilltop news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $87,630.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,689.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 610,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,017,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 1,330.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 29.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 16.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 12.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

