Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLT. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.6% during the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $129.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.28. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $167.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21.
Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, November 11th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.
