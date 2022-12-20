Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires New Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBOC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in International Bancshares by 7.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in International Bancshares by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in International Bancshares by 14.7% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 31.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 228,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,665,000 after buying an additional 54,576 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBOC stock opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. International Bancshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71.

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 11.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $2,600,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 717,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,314,002.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

