Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires New Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,974,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,107 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 10,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 1,599.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $435,000. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In related news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 14,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $2,308,096.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,118,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $4,608,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 14,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $2,308,096.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,118,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,580 shares of company stock valued at $9,093,178 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $145.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.97 and a 200-day moving average of $140.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 0.92. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $176.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $736.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTEK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

