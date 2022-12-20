Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires New Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 188 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $413.88.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,411 shares of company stock valued at $7,651,223. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $328.76 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $582.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $320.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

