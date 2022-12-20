Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires New Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. GHE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $95.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.07 and a 200 day moving average of $100.84. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $130.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DFS. Citigroup cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.