Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires Shares of 576 iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. 55I LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 333.7% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,292 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BATS IYJ opened at $95.05 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.94 and its 200-day moving average is $93.61.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

