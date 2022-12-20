Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires Shares of 600 CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 409.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $61.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.34. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.22.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Stories

