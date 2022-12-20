Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires Shares of 730 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 193,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after purchasing an additional 31,085 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

IWR stock opened at $66.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.84 and a 200-day moving average of $67.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $83.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

