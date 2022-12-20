Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys New Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 3.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 422,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,153 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 57.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 3.1 %

In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $1,526,713.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $497,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $1,526,713.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,658 over the last three months. 27.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HLI opened at $89.18 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.18 and a 12 month high of $122.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.54 and its 200-day moving average is $84.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $489.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.32 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 30.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

