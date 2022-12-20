Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys New Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,126,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth $288,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 49.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,312,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.43.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE ROP opened at $423.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $494.32. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $414.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.43.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.11%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

