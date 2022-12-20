Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QLTA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.84 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.31.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.