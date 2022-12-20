Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys New Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.35. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $48.09 and a 12-month high of $56.52.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.