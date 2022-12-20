Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys New Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,861 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,826,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $241,965,000 after buying an additional 7,003,848 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $199,606,000. Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $191,981,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 31,632.2% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,687,911 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $131,585,000 after buying an additional 3,676,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average of $26.95. The firm has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $45.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

