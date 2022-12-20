Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys Shares of 271 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 410.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GPC opened at $175.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.