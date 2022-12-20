Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys Shares of 877 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in TotalEnergies by 17.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,672,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673,271 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 29.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,514,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,385 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after purchasing an additional 643,607 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in TotalEnergies by 38.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,777,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,252 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in TotalEnergies by 8.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,305,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,571,000 after purchasing an additional 566,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.
NYSE TTE opened at $59.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $62.72. The company has a market capitalization of $156.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.35.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.529 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.
Several research firms have commented on TTE. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($58.40) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €66.00 ($70.21) to €68.00 ($72.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.
TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.
