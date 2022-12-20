Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $34,000 in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $781,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the second quarter worth $115,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 14.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 497,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 62,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the second quarter worth $186,000.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BCX opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.32. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $11.62.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.