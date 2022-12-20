Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $34,000 in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETSY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth $58,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 35.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $262,128.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $341,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $262,128.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $341,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total value of $2,728,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $14,044,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,398 shares of company stock worth $26,569,739. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Etsy stock opened at $125.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.80. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $232.98.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

