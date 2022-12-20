Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $35,000 in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The RMR Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,341,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,827,000 after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The RMR Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The RMR Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 970,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in The RMR Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,203,000 after acquiring an additional 49,376 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in The RMR Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 390,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,072,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.37. The RMR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $892.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

RMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory and administrative services.

