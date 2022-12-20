Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $43,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $86.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 110.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Cowen increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. DZ Bank cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays upgraded Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.30.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.