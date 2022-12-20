Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $43,000 in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,866,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,593,000 after purchasing an additional 754,159 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,656,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,652,000 after purchasing an additional 444,913 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,543,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,035,000 after purchasing an additional 103,473 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,379,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,979,000 after purchasing an additional 597,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,851,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,058,000 after purchasing an additional 475,133 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

IEMG opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average of $47.19. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $62.12.

