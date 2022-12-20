Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $45,000 in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 58.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 123,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 89,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,257,577 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,329,000 after purchasing an additional 148,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.
Antero Midstream Price Performance
Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Antero Midstream Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.33%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.
Antero Midstream Company Profile
Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.
Further Reading
