Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $45,000 in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 58.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 123,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 89,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,257,577 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,329,000 after purchasing an additional 148,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $231.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.91 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 35.99%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

