Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $46,000 in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 186,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PCEF opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.95. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $24.23.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

