Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $47,000 in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000.
SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of SPIP opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.83. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $31.52.
