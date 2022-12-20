Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $47,000 in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEC. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 16,136 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 127,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $94.24 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.52.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.91.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

