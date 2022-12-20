Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $49,000 in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 27.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 43.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth $45,000. 99.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy stock opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of -811.84 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.18. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $61.47.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 19,662 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $795,917.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 107,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,579.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $3,316,952.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,258,315.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 19,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $795,917.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 107,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,579.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 208,893 shares of company stock worth $8,926,072 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHWY shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Chewy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Chewy to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Chewy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.16.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

