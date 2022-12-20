Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $49,000 in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 27.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 43.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth $45,000. 99.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chewy Trading Down 4.3 %
Chewy stock opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of -811.84 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.18. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $61.47.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHWY shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Chewy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Chewy to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Chewy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.16.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
