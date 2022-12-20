Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $52,000 in RH Tactical Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RHRX)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in RH Tactical Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RHRX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH Tactical Rotation ETF in the second quarter worth $913,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH Tactical Rotation ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,101,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH Tactical Rotation ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 345,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 18,004 shares during the period.

RH Tactical Rotation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RHRX stock opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.01. RH Tactical Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $15.33.

