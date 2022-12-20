Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 198,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,978,000 after buying an additional 93,912 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 702.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 775,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,389,000 after buying an additional 678,504 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 8,919 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 330,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,267,000 after buying an additional 16,991 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $76.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.53. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $88.97.

