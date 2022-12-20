Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 387.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

AWK opened at $151.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.53. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

