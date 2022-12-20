Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 853,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,997,000 after purchasing an additional 308,549 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4,022.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,079,000 after acquiring an additional 197,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $262,703,000 after acquiring an additional 171,554 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 490,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,260,000 after acquiring an additional 67,170 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total transaction of $10,515,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST stock opened at $228.23 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $475.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.06 and its 200 day moving average is $276.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.80.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $686.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.64 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WST shares. Bank of America lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

