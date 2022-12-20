Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 421.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $73.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.84 and a fifty-two week high of $138.95.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock worth $257,780,080 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on BX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.23.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

