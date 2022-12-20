Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New $44,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Price Performance

SPHB stock opened at $62.46 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $81.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.72.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.