Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New $44,000 Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,920,558,000 after purchasing an additional 349,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,050,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,699 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,701,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,310 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438,958 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Down 0.4 %

PayPal stock opened at $68.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $196.10. The company has a market cap of $78.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wedbush lowered their target price on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.47.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

