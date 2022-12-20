Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New $51,000 Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 412.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 9,280.0% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:RBLX opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $108.78.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.88 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 145.60% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Roblox from $35.00 to $27.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Roblox from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $82,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,170,941 shares in the company, valued at $48,254,478.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $82,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,170,941 shares in the company, valued at $48,254,478.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $17,517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 590,999 shares of company stock worth $18,799,318 over the last 90 days. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

