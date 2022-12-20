Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New $52,000 Investment in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 662 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Owens Corning by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 66.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Owens Corning by 611.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth $57,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on OC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America raised Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.43.

Owens Corning Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of OC stock opened at $87.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.21. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.40. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 10.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,307.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

