Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 609 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,228.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 62,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 57,929 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 39,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 50,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 15,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $88.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.73 and a 200-day moving average of $74.80. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $108.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 5.92.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.06 by ($0.39). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.92.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,770 shares of company stock valued at $321,576. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

