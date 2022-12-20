Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,002,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,902,000 after purchasing an additional 156,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,994,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,007,875,000 after acquiring an additional 138,868 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,236,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,762,000 after acquiring an additional 63,695 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,648,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,695,000 after acquiring an additional 179,730 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE EMN opened at $80.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.25 and a 200-day moving average of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.48. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 19.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.94.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

